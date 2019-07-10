  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PMLove Island
    8:00 PMBig Brother
    9:00 PMS.W.A.T.
    10:00 PMCBS4 News at 10
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Denver News, Hugh Jackman

DENVER (CBS4) – Visitors at Denver’s Civic Center Eats were treated to a celebrity sighting on Wednesday. Actor Hugh Jackman stopped by to serve up some coffee to fans.

Hugh Jackman (credit: CBS)

Jackman started the fair trade coffee company “Laughing Man” which had a truck set up in Civic Center Park. He also handed out free samples and met with fans.

(credit: CBS)

The actor and singer will be performing Wednesday at the Pepsi Center as part of his national tour.

He says he’s loving his time in Colorado.

“I love being here. We’ve been up in Kittredge for a couple of days, it’s just been awesome,” he said.

(credit: CBS)

Jackman has been surprising fans at his coffee truck during almost all of his tour stops.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s