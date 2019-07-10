Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Visitors at Denver’s Civic Center Eats were treated to a celebrity sighting on Wednesday. Actor Hugh Jackman stopped by to serve up some coffee to fans.
Jackman started the fair trade coffee company “Laughing Man” which had a truck set up in Civic Center Park. He also handed out free samples and met with fans.
The actor and singer will be performing Wednesday at the Pepsi Center as part of his national tour.
He says he’s loving his time in Colorado.
“I love being here. We’ve been up in Kittredge for a couple of days, it’s just been awesome,” he said.
Jackman has been surprising fans at his coffee truck during almost all of his tour stops.