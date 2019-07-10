DENVER (CBS4) – The long-fought-over question is back: Who has the better chile? Colorado or New Mexico? The 2019 Chile War is now underway after governor’s from both states chimed in on Tuesday.

The debate started after Gov. Jared Polis shared an article from Pueblo Magazine on Saturday touting Colorado’s chile while in the same breath calling New Mexico’s inferior.

It didn’t take much longer for the two states finding themselves in an agricultural “war.” The post crossed the state line and Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham quoted an article from the Santa Fe New Mexican – firing back at Polis. Things got heated to say the least.

“If Colorado wants to go chile to chile, no question that New Mexico can bring the heat – Hatch chile is, has always been and will always be the greatest in the world,” she said.

Moments later, Polis responded with a wager… A chile taste-off in Trinidad.

Reaction has been widespread — Coloradans, New Mexicans, Coloradans with New Mexico roots, New Mexicans with Coloradan roots… and all of the rest in between going at it.

“Which one would you pick? Not even a contest. Colorado gray chile or legit green chile from the Hatch Valley,” said one person on Twitter.

“My mom’s side of the family goes back generations in CO and my dad’s side of the family goes back generations in NM. I am uniquely qualified to answer this question, and the answer is # PUEBLOCHILE all damn day!” Sen. Julie Gonzales said.

CBS4’s Michael Abeyta chimed in, “If you’re Mexican then you know Hatch is better.”

One Colorado – an advocacy group for the LGBTQ community – went as far as creating a social media poll. So far, as of this writing, New Mexico is winning.