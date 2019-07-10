DENVER (CBS4)– About 100 firefighters from Colorado and Wyoming are on their way to Alberta in Canada, to help fight wildfires. Five crews from the Rocky Mountain region are on a 14-day assignment to support firefighting efforts and relieve California crews who have been assisting for weeks on end.
Three of those crews are from Colorado: the Alpine and Pike Hotshots and San Isabel T-2IA. The other two are from Wyoming.
Not only are these crews passionate about what they do, they are dedicated to helping serve our northern neighbors after a slow season locally thus far.
“Excited to finally be active this summer. To be able to do our job and make a difference. A little bit of excitement, a little bit of what am I missing?!” said Ashley Miller, Pike Hotshots Squad Leader.
“This is just a really fun job. It’s exciting. It’s different. It’s always changing. It’s always nice to be able to help people out when they’re in need. And it’s an exciting, fun job,” added Alpine Hotshots superintendent James Champ.
Those crews have a two-hour flight to Alberta. They say they’re eager to get right to work as soon as they arrive.
