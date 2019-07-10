JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A woman is in serious condition after she was thrown from a motorcycle and landed in Bear Creek. According to Colorado State Patrol, Jeffrey MacIntyre, 37, was driving his motorcycle down Highway 74 Tuesday, when his bike traveled across the road and hit a guardrail.

His passenger, Stephanie Weimar, 33, was thrown from the bike and fell several feet onto the other side of Bear Creek.

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputy Tyler Martin was the first emergency responder on scene.

“Her skin was getting a little blue, starting to get some goosebumps,” described Martin. The deputy said there was a 15-foot retention wall next to the creek that made it difficult for bystanders to help.

Martin feared Weimar’s life was in danger, so he entered the creek to comfort her until help arrived. Deputy Brian Corbin and Sgt. Kirk Beaulieu were on scene shortly after.

“We moved her up to the bank, got some blankets and stuff, covered her up and waited until more trained medical professionals arrived,” said Martin.

Firefighters from Foothills Fire Rescue and West Metro Fire created a rope system to get a stokes basket across the creek to the Weimar. Rescue crews were able to pull her across the creek and back up to the highway, where an ambulance was waiting.

“We sign up to help people whether they’re in the river or on the side of the road,” said Martin. He and his colleagues credit the bystander who remained with Weimar while authorities were on their way.

Weimar was transported to a nearby hospital where she’s still in serious condition. The driver of the motorcycle sustained minor injuries.

Colorado State Patrol does not believe drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash. Officials believe high speed may have been a factor.