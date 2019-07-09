  • CBS4On Air

Longmont news, Smoking Ban

LONGMONT, Colo. (CBS4) – The Longmont City Council will have a final vote on a measure to expand a downtown smoking ban on Tuesday. The council voted unanimously in favor of it in an initial approval session last month.

(credit: iStock/Getty Images Plus)

If the measure gets final approval, any smoking, including vaping, would be banned along Main Street sidewalks and anyone found in violation could be issued a $35 to $500 fine.

If approved, Longmont would be one of about 15 cities in Colorado to adopt the new law.

(credit: CBS)

The smoking ban is proposed along the most heavily trafficked portion of Main Street, between 1st and Longs Peak.

Some businesses in the district say smoke keeps customers away.

(credit: CBS)

A public hearing has been scheduled for the council’s Tuesday night meeting and a final vote is scheduled to take place after the comments. The meeting begins at 7 p.m.

