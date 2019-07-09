LONGMONT, Colo. (CBS4) – The Longmont City Council will have a final vote on a measure to expand a downtown smoking ban on Tuesday. The council voted unanimously in favor of it in an initial approval session last month.
If the measure gets final approval, any smoking, including vaping, would be banned along Main Street sidewalks and anyone found in violation could be issued a $35 to $500 fine.
If approved, Longmont would be one of about 15 cities in Colorado to adopt the new law.
The smoking ban is proposed along the most heavily trafficked portion of Main Street, between 1st and Longs Peak.
Some businesses in the district say smoke keeps customers away.
A public hearing has been scheduled for the council’s Tuesday night meeting and a final vote is scheduled to take place after the comments. The meeting begins at 7 p.m.