  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Colorado News, Colorado Parks And Wildlife, Wolves


JACKSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials are working to confirm two reported sightings of a gray wolf in Colorado. One sighting was reported in Jackson County and another was reported in Grand County.

“Last month, a wolf was photographed in northwest Colorado by a private citizen!” Gov. Jared Polis wrote on Facebook. “CPW received many reports of wolf sightings near our northern border, but photographs are much rarer.”

CPW shared photos of the animal on Twitter. You can see it is wearing a tracking collar.

(credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife)

“The Gray Wolf is gradually returning to its historic homeland in Colorado from areas with healthy wolf populations including Montana and Wyoming,” Polis wrote.

(credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife)

CPW has biologists in the field working to verify the reported sighting.

(credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife)

A gray wolf was shot and killed in Grand County two years ago. Polis pointed out that killing a wolf, except in self defense, is a federal crime subject to fines of up to $100,000 and up to one year in prison.

Attempts to re-introduce gray wolves to Colorado have sparked contentious debates.

Supporters say the wolves improve the ecology and help control elk and deer herds. Some are pushing for a ballot measure asking voters to allow officials to reintroduce wolves here.

Some Ranchers Believe Colorado Is Missing A Key Piece Of The West: Wolves

However, some ranchers are concerned that wolves will kill their livestock. They say letting voters decide whether wolves are brought back will be unfair to people who live in rural areas.

Ranchers Form Coalition To Keep Wolves Out Of Colorado

If you think you’ve seen a wolf in Colorado recently, report it here: cpw.state.co.us/learn/Pages/Wolf-Sighting-Form

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s