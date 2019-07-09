(HOODLINE) – Looking to check out the newest restaurant and retail additions to Aurora? From a Cajun/Creole spot to a cafe and pastry shop, read on for a rundown of the newest hot spots to make their debut near you.
The Juicy Seafood
The Juicy Seafood is a Cajun/Creole spot, offering seafood and more that’s located at 2727 S. Parker Road.
The menu features black mussels, snow crab legs, crawfish, shrimp and live lobster and Dungeness crab, served with corn on the cob and potato, as well as Cajun/garlic butter or other sauces. Cajun fries, oysters and hush puppies are also offered.
Nepali Mountain Kitchen
New to 10180 E. Colfax Ave. is Nepali Mountain Kitchen, a Himalayan/Nepalese restaurant.
On the menu, expect to find authentic cuisine from Nepal, plus curried chicken, samosas and lentil soup.
HiRa Cafe & Patisserie
HiRa Cafe & Patisserie is a cafe that recently opened at 10782 E. Iliff Ave. in East Ridge – Ptarmigan Park.
The cafe features cakes, croissants and pastries, including strawberry cream danish, and cookies. It also serves cappucino, lattes and other coffees and teas.
Article provided by Hoodline.