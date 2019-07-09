Filed Under:Alpine Media Technology, Centennial News


CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) – A startup in Centennial is working to expand by providing more video displays on chairlifts and gondolas. Business Den reports Alpine Media Technology raised $1.6 million totaling a venture capital of $3.2 million.

Digital screens on the chairlifts at Winter Park Resort. (credit: CBS)

In December of 2017, CBS4 reported on five chairs on Mary Jane’s Super Gauge Express at Winter Park with the tablets. It was a pilot program then.

Company officials hope to now expand to 16 more ski resorts around North America.

