Comments
CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) – A startup in Centennial is working to expand by providing more video displays on chairlifts and gondolas. Business Den reports Alpine Media Technology raised $1.6 million totaling a venture capital of $3.2 million.
CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) – A startup in Centennial is working to expand by providing more video displays on chairlifts and gondolas. Business Den reports Alpine Media Technology raised $1.6 million totaling a venture capital of $3.2 million.
In December of 2017, CBS4 reported on five chairs on Mary Jane’s Super Gauge Express at Winter Park with the tablets. It was a pilot program then.
Company officials hope to now expand to 16 more ski resorts around North America.