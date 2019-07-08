By Makenzie O'Keefe
CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4)– The City of Centennial is the next community in the Denver metro area to discuss a possible urban camping ban. It’s an effort to address the growing homeless population.

The ordinance would prohibit people experiencing homelessness from camping on public grounds and city-owned rights-of-way.

The city council will discuss the measure and allow public comment at the meeting Monday night.

This isn’t the first Denver metro area city to address urban camping. Recently, Denver voters voted to keep a 7-year-old urban camping ban in place in the city. In addition, Englewood police removed dozens of homeless camps along the South Platte River in May.

The public meeting will be at the Centennial Civic Center at 7 p.m. Monday.

