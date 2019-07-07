  • CBS4On Air

Glenwood Springs News, Storm King Fire

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) – More than 100 people have gathered in western Colorado to honor 14 firefighters killed 25 years ago on Storm King Mountain.

(credit: CBS)

The Glenwood Springs Post Independent reports that family members and friends of the victims as well as survivors of the fire hiked up the Storm King Memorial Trail Saturday and reflected on the lessons and losses of the July 6, 1994, disaster.

An image from the fire on Storm King Mountain (credit: CBS)

Nine of the dead were members of the Prineville Hotshots firefighting team from Oregon.

The lightning-caused fired raced up a steep hillside, trapping 12 firefighters on a fire line. Two others were found dead on top of a ridge.

Jim Roth’s younger brother Roger was a smokejumper who died in the fire. He says it’s important to remember what happened to help prevent a repeat.

