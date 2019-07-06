Comments
MORGAN COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A woman who was tubing on the South Platte River on Friday floated over a dam and did not survive. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says she was with two other women.
Investigators say the group was floating east in the river near Fort Morgan when they came upon the low head dam. Two of the women agreed to get out of the water, but the third woman stayed in the water.
The two women then saw the woman go under the water and not come back up for an unspecified amount of time. She finally resurfaced, unresponsive.
They pulled her to shore and called 911. Emergency crews responded and started CPR.
The woman, who has not been identified, died.