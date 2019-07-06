BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – A bear was caught riding a Subaru down a hill and ended up crashing it at the bottom. The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office says the bear got inside because the doors were unlocked.
After it couldn’t get out, the bear managed to shift the car into neutral. It rolled about hundred feet down the hill and hit a tree.
The car owner and her boyfriend woke up at around 11 p.m. Officials say their dog woke them up to the commotion.
The car owner says she found muddy paw prints all over the door and a nose print right above the door handle. Officials say that’s typical evidence of a bear using its mouth to open the door.
What’s unclear is what the bear smelled inside the car. Officials say there was only a jacket in the back seat.
The bear managed to get out of the damaged door after hitting the tree. The bear took off running.
Officials remind residents to lock their vehicles when in bear country.