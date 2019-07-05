



– A lost dog in Englewood was struck by a car. Thanks to the kindness of strangers, Koda is back home and recovering.

Koda is Devyn Lynch’s best friend and his emotional support dog.

“He means the world to me,” said Devyn.

On Tuesday, Devyn was at the store when he got some bad news.

“Our temporary roommate came in and spooked him and he bolted out,” said Devyn.

When he got home, he immediately went and searched for Koda. He even posted about it on the social media site Reddit and others joined in the search.

“We had other people… complete strangers casing the area.”

Koda was last seen near the railroad tracks off Santa Fe Boulevard, but when Devyn went to look for him he couldn’t find him, “I was absolutely helpless.”

Then he got a call from a nearby vet.

“She proceeded to tell us that someone had picked up Koda and at about 35 to 45 mph, opened the door and let the dog out.”

Someone driving a white pickup truck took Koda and threw him out into Interstate 25 traffic.

“And that’s when he was hit by an oncoming car,” said Devyn.

Two people witnessed the accident and took Koda to the vet. Somehow, he was alive and only suffered broken legs and scraped paw pads. Koda had surgery Friday and is expected to make a full recovery.

Devyn said he and Koda had an emotional reunion, “He was so happy to see me.”

Devyn isn’t one to usually ask for help, but he is grateful that in his time of need people he didn’t even know saved his best friend’s life.

“It restored my faith in a lot of people.”

Devyn says he has no leads on who could have done this to Koda. He has created a GoFundMe account to help pay for Koda’s surgery.