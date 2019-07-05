  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMHot Bench
    3:30 PMHot Bench
    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Air Force Academy, El Paso County News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — El Paso County commissioners are pledging $10 million in future sales and property tax revenues to help pay for a proposed $58 million welcome center at the Air Force Academy. The Gazette reports the commission voted Tuesday to contribute the $10 million over the next 25 years.

The 88-acre center would be built outside the academy’s north entrance.

(credit: CBS)

It would sport hotels, offices and other businesses. Colorado Springs officials say it is part of an ambitious city-wide tourism initiative.

Dan Schnepf is president of project consultant Matrix Design Group. He says the Air Force has yet to sign off on a lease to develop the land.

The center would replace a visitor’s center located on the academy campus.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s