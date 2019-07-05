AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – A corrections officer has been arrested for investigation of second degree murder after a deadly shooting at the Greensview Apartment Complex in Aurora on the 4th of July.
Police responded to the complex at 16498 East Alameda Place at about 10:30 p.m. They found a man with a gunshot wound and rendered aid until the victim was transported to an area hospital. The man later succumbed to his injuries. His name has not been released.
Detectives interviewed 26-year-old Scott Matthews, Jr., who is a corrections officer with the Colorado Department of Corrections. Investigators say Matthews was acting as a private citizen during this incident. He was booked into the City of Aurora Detention Center.
“Numerous witnesses were interviewed and to maintain the integrity of the investigation,” investigators stated. “No photo is being released at this time since more witnesses need to be contacted.”
Investigators say there is no danger to the public and there are no outstanding suspects.
Investigators are asking anyone who may be a witness, or has information about this homicide, to please call Aurora Police Agent Prince at 303-739-6127. Tipsters can also remain anonymous, and be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 by contacting Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913- STOP (7867).