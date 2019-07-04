ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. (CBS4) – A hiker last heard from on Monday was found by search teams on Wednesday afternoon, after spending two nights alone in the Rocky Mountain National Park.
The 51-year-old man from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, had not been heard from since Monday morning. He was reported to be planning a hike in the Mount Chapin, Mount Chiquita, Ypsilon Mountain area.
His rental car was found at the Alpine Visitor Center Tuesday night.
“Members of Rocky Mountain National Park’s Search and Rescue team searched the Mount Chapin, Mount Chiquita, Ypsilon Mountain areas, the Chapin Creek drainage, and the Poudre River Trail both from Milner Pass and from the Corral Creek Trailhead. Northern Colorado Interagency Helitack assisted with aerial reconnaissance,” officials stated.
A RMNP Search and Rescue ground team found the man at approximately 1:30 p.m. Wednesday — on the northwest side of Mount Chapin at 11,400 feet in elevation.
“He appeared to be uninjured but exhausted from two unplanned nights in the backcountry,” officials stated.
The man was flown from the area by Northern Colorado Interagency Helitack at 3 p.m. and taken by ambulance to Estes Park Health for treatment.