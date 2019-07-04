  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Denver News, Denver Police, Officer-Involved Shooting

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — Denver police officers shot and killed a suspect wanted for questioning in the death of a woman in the Globeville neighborhood.

The shooting happened following a police chase around 4:30 a.m. Thursday morning. Officers caught up with the suspect at I-70 and Colorado Mills Boulevard near Lakewood and did a “forced stop.”

CBS4 Reporter Makenzie O’Keefe said three DPD vehicles were damaged.

(CBS)

“The suspect exited the vehicle. There was a foot pursuit,” Police Chief Paul Pazen said. “It looks like the individual was firing at the officers. And officers fired back.”

None of the officers involved were hurt.

The suspect was wanted in connection with the death of a woman who was found in the 4700 Block of Pearl Street in Denver around 6 p.m. Wednesday.

 

 

