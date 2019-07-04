WATCH LIVEPresident Trump's "Salute to America" Celebration
Bark Beetles, Colorado News

ASPEN, Colo. (AP) — Avalanche debris in Colorado’s high country could provide fresh breeding grounds for forest-destroying bark beetles. But one U.S. Forest Service supervisor says there’s little the agency can do to mitigate the threat.

The spruce beetle (credit: for.gov.bc.ca)

Scott Fitzwilliams is supervisor of the White National Forest. He tells The Aspen Times that downed spruce can be a perfect breeding ground for spruce beetles.

Heavy snowpack unleashed a series of avalanches over the winter that downed spruce and aspen trees in numerous areas.

Crews clear beetle kill trees along the Colorado Trail in Summit County. (credit: CBS)

