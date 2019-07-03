ODESSA, Texas (CBS Local) — The staff of a Texas bank got a big surprise when they showed up at work Wednesday morning — the bank’s ATM was missing and a forklift used to remove it was left in the parking lot.
The automated teller machine had been stolen at about 3:30 a.m. from the AimBank on Tres Hermanas Boulevard in Odessa.
The thief or thieves had used a stolen forklift to pry the ATM from its foundation, CBS affiliate KOSA reported.
“There were no employees present at the time and no injuries are reported,” AIM Bank said in a statement. “There was an undisclosed amount of money taken from the ATM and the ATM has been recovered.”
Police say the forklift had been stolen from a construction site about a half-mile away from the bank. No arrests have been made in the case.