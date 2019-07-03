GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4) – Greeley residents have a new option for medical care in their city. UCHealth opened the doors on the brand new UCHealth Greeley Hospital on Wednesday.
The new full-service hospital includes an acute care unit, an intensive care unit, a birth center, an emergency department, and cardiac services.
“We are honored to care for our patients from Greeley and Weld County and excited to expand the care we offer in this community to a whole new level,” UCHealth Greeley Hospital President Marilyn Schock said in a press release.
There are currently 50 inpatient beds in the 212,000-square-foot hospital, located at 6767 W. 29th Street in Greeley. The hospital said there is room to grow. The hospital will bring 400 jobs to Greeley. Before this hospital opened, patients who wanted treatment at a UCHealth facility had to travel to Loveland, Fort Collins, or Aurora for care.
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment issued the hospital a license on Monday. The hospital will work with different organizations on a federal certification process, which will allow the hospital to accept Medicare, Medicaid, and Tricare patients.