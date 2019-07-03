LIVE VIDEOWatch & Listen to the 10th Annual Independence Eve
By Ben Warwick
DENVER (CBS4) – The MLB Players of the Month in both the National League and the American League have something uniquely in common. Both are great friends, and both have deep connections to the Colorado Rockies.

Charlie Blackmon was named the National League Offensive Player of the Month for June. His friend and former Rockies teammate DJ LeMahieu was honored with the same distinction in the American League.

In 22 games in June, Blackmon went 40-for-97 (.412) with 19 extra base hits and 10 home runs. In the period from June 13 to June 15, he recorded four hits in three straight games, the first in the Majors to do that since Rafael Furcal did it with the Dodgers in 2007. Blackmon won a batting title with the Rockies in 2016.

In the American League, LeMahieu hit safely in 22 of 25 games in June. He slashed .395/.434/658 with six home runs, two triples, eight doubles, 29 RBIs, and 26 runs scored. It’s the first Player of the Month Award for LeMahieu, who won a batting title with the Rockies in 2017.

