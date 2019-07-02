DENVER (CBS4) – The Colorado Avalanche traded Tyson Barrie, Alexander Kerfoot and a sixth-round pick in the 2020 NHL Draft to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday. In exchange, the Avs received Nazem Kadri, Calle Rosen and a third-round pick in the 2020 draft.

“We would like to thank Tyson for all he has done both on and off the ice for the Avalanche organization,” said Avalanche Executive Vice President and General Manager Joe Sakic via the team’s release. “He certainly made an impact not only with his play but with his charitable work in the local community. We would also like to thank Alexander for his two seasons, as he helped our turnaround in making the playoffs the last two years.”

Barrie was entering the final year of his contract with the Avalanche, a timeline that factored into the decision.

“With the arrival and emergence of Samuel Girard and Cale Makar, as well as the recent draft pick of Bowen Byram, we felt it was time to move in this direction with Tyson’s contract expiring next summer,” added Sakic.

“Nazem is a proven goal scorer and a fierce competitor who plays in all situations,” continued Sakic. “He is under contract for the next three seasons and will immediately fit right in as our second-line center and improve our scoring depth. Calle is a young defenseman with upside who has played in the AHL and has also seen some NHL time over the last two years.”