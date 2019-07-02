



– Peyton Manning has no interest in breaking down Eli Manning’s mechanics or impact on the game from behind the microphone. It sounds elementary, but Manning’s refusal to speak on his brother’s skill set is one of the reasons he declined an opportunity on ESPN’s Monday Night Football broadcast crew this season, according to NFL insider and Yahoo! Sports analyst Charles Robinson

Robinson wrote Tuesday that Manning, who will instead host an ESPN series documenting the NFL’s 100th anniversary season, wasn’t interested in a potential conflict of interest upon discovery that two of his broadcast games would include Eli’s New York Giants and other games that involved Manning’s former teammates or friends.

“If he ever decides (Monday Night Football) is something he wants to do, it’s going to be after Eli has finished his career and he gets a little bit further from his era of playing and maybe some of his teammates have moved on, too,” one source said, according to Davis. “It would have been a tough position for him this season, with the Giants (and Broncos) being on the schedule.

“There is a lot of loyalty there for him and I don’t think he’d ever want to be in a position where he’d be conflicted about his analysis. It just wouldn’t have been a comfortable situation this year.”

The star attraction over the weekend at the Manning Passing Academy in Thibodaux, La., the multi-time Super Bowl champion and NFL MVP was asked about a potential future in the booth.

“I’ve said no to some things right now,” Manning said, via Yahoo! Sports. “I’ve talked to a number of the TV people. I’ve talked to them, I’ve listened, and I just said at the time, it’s just not the right time for me. Next year, maybe it will be. And next year, the ship sails sometimes and they may say, ‘We’ve already moved on.’ That’s the way it is.

“As far as the NFL [jobs], how do you know? I saw where Tony Romo said that he always knew that he wanted to be a broadcaster. Well, I always knew I wanted to be a football player. That’s all I knew. I was all-in on that job. I didn’t think about anything else while I was playing. And I think that’s a good way to be. I think you’ve got to be all-in on what you’re doing. Then when you stop playing, I mean, I have been almost busier than when I was playing.”

Based on his expansive knowledge of the game and immense popularity, Manning could pretty much write his own contract in TV should he decide that’s the next route during his post-football career.

As of now, Joe Tessitore will resume his duties as the play-by-play analyst on MNF, while Booger McFarland will join Tessitore in the booth after spending the 2019 season as a sideline analyst. Lisa Salters returns for her eighth season as a sideline analyst. Joining her on the field will be new officiating analyst John Perry.