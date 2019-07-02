Comments
BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – An annual tradition in Boulder has been postponed because of the high flow in Boulder Creek. Tube to Work Day was scheduled for July 12, but has been rescheduled for July 19.
Hundreds, including CBS4’s Alan Gionet, ditch their vehicles and use a tube to get to work via the creek.
This year’s event will be the 11th annual.
The fun starts at Eben G. Fine Park. Breakfast and live music will be provided at Central Park, after the Broadway underpass.
