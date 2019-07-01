Comments
SHERIDAN, Colo. (CBS4) – Afternoon storms caused some serious evening rush hour traffic trouble on Monday. Police say, first, a sinkhole opened on a grassy area along Oxford Avenue at Santa Fe Drive.
Eastbound Oxford is closed at River Point and northbound Santa Fe is closed at Union.
Coupled with that was major street flooding under the train tracks on Oxford, only feet away from the sinkhole.
One vehicle is seen submerged in that flooding. It’s unclear if anyone is hurt.
Police are there guiding traffic around the mess. They say drivers should expect other closures.