By Justin Adams

DENVER (CBS4)– On the first day of free agency in the NBA, the Denver Nuggets made a move to solidify their young core for many years to come. Nuggets star guard Jamal Murray has agreed to a five year, $170 million max contract extension, according to The Athletic.

The signing will make Murray the highest-paid Canadian athlete, surpassing the $148 million deal Minnesota Timberwolves forward Andrew Wiggins signed in 2017.

According to ESPN, Murray will make $29.3 million when the rookie max contract begins in the 2020-21 season. The contract will progress to $36.6 million in 2024-25, the final year of the deal.

The contract is a vote of confidence in the potential of the one-two punch of Murray and Nikola Jokic. Last season the Nuggets won 54 games en route to the second seed in the Western Conference Standings. In the playoffs, the Nuggets won their first series win in a decade over the San Antonio Spurs in the First Round. Denver’s season came to an end in the conference semifinals against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Murray earned the contract by improving his numbers every season. Last year he averaged career-highs with 18.2 points and 4.8 assists.

