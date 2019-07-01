  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Aurora News, E-470

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Drivers were met with what may have looked like a scene from the America frontier days when two horses ran wild, stopping traffic on E-470 near 6th Avenue in Aurora. CBS4 Sports Reporter Justin Adams caught the action on his phone.

(credit: CBS)

The horses continued to run on the highway itself and the grassy area along the side for more than 30 minutes.

A man named Bill Simon says he knows the owner of the horses and says they are out of town in Mexico. He speculates how the horses got out of their enclosure near Highway 30 (6th Avenue) and E-470.

(credit: CBS)

“Maybe a car went through the fence or something and let them out here on the highway,” he said.

At around 11:15, E-470 officials say the horses were re-captured, and were not hurt in the process.

