ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A man found guilty of robbing three metro-area banks could be sentenced to more than 200 years in prison. David Adebonojo, 54, was found guilty of 17 felony charges — including seven counts of aggravated robbery, seven counts of menacing and three counts of theft. The presumptive range for aggravated robbery is 10-32 years in prison — for each count.
Police arrested him on Aug. 23, 2017, after a robbery at the Compass Bank at 4600 S. Broadway in Englewood. When police got there, a bystander pointed out a man changing clothes in an alley nearby. Police said he had more than $10,000 cash stained by red dye-packs from a bank, a ski mask, and a BB gun resembling a 9mm Beretta handgun in his backpack.
Proscutors say Adebonojo admitted to robbing the bank in Englewood a Wells Fargo bank at 7375 West 52nd Avenue in Arvada on April 29, 2017.
At the Wells Fargo, Adebonojo reportedly yelled “This is a robbery!” and ordered the tellers to hand over the bank’s money without any GPS trackers or dye packs. Surveillance video from the Wells Fargo showed the robber run from the bank and get on an RTD bus.
Adebonojo was also connected to the robbery of the Key Bank at 2460 Baseline Road in Boulder on July 12, 2017.
Prosecutors say he used the same ski mask, BB gun, and backpack in each of the three bank robberies.
Sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 23.