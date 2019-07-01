  • CBS4On Air

By Ben Warwick
Filed Under:Christopher Montoya, Pueblo News

PUEBLO, Colo. (CBS4) – A graduation party ended with shots fired and two people hurt in Pueblo on Saturday. Two men who had crashed the party and refused to leave were hurt, one being shot.

Christopher Montoya (credit: Pueblo Police)

Pueblo Police were called to a house on Fairfield Lane after a call of a fight with shots fired. When they got to the scene, the officers found a man behind the home with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Another man was lying unconscious in the street. He is in the hospital in “stable” condition.

The second man, 27-year-old Christopher Montoya, was arrested after being found lying in the street. He had been assaulted to the point of being unconscious.

Police later tracked a Honda sedan to a home on Royal Crest Drive. Officers found Montoya inside and arrested him. He is facing Attempted First Degree Murder charges.

