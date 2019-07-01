ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A man convicted of beating his 5-year-old stepson to death has been sentenced to 70 years in prison. Prosecutors told the court that Barney Savedra, 32, brutally beat the little boy, causing catastrophic internal injuries.

Adams County District Judge Don Quick said this was one of the most horrific cases he had seen in his career in the criminal justice system.

Adams County deputies responded to a 911 call at an apartment complex at 6440 Tennyson Street on Sunday, April 8, 2018. They found the victim, Malachi Perkins, on the floor at the entryway into the home. He was pronounced dead at Denver Health Medical Center. Savedra was caring for the child while the boy’s mother was working.

According to the autopsy report, Malachi Perkins suffered from multiple blunt force injuries including a lacerated and transected spleen, fractured ribs, lacerated lungs, hemorrhaging on the pancreas, laceration inside the kidney, and a lacerated liver. His head, scalp, face, neck, arms, chest, abdomen, and back were covered in new and healing bruises, lacerations and abrasions.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Ally Baber said the assaults occurred in various locations throughout the home and Savedra attempted to conceal blood spatter evidence on the living room wall.

“Malachi was a sweet, innocent, little 5-year-old boy,” Baber said.

“I can’t imagine Malachi’s last moments alive as his step father, the person who was supposed to love and protect him, was beating him to death. I can’t imagine the pain he was experiencing,” Baber said. “I can’t imagine what he was thinking or what he was feeling in those last moments. I can’t imagine how scared he must have been in those minutes and hours of his murder.”

The victim’s siblings reported numerous prior incidents of physical abuse against Perkins, which included incidents when Savedra had kicked and punched him.

Savedra pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and first degree assault as part of a plea agreement that stipulated the 70-year sentence.