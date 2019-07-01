EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Two people who admitted to causing the massive Lake Christine Fire in July 2018 will be sentenced on Monday. Allison Marcus and Richard Miller pleaded guilty to setting fire to woods or prairie, a misdemeanor, last month.
Both originally faced 4th degree arson charges. Those charges were dismissed.
Prosecutors say Marcus fired a tracer round at the Basalt State Wildlife Area Shooting Range. There were stage two fire restrictions in effect at the time.
Three homes were destroyed, hundreds of people were forced to evacuate for weeks, but no one was hurt.
The plea agreement includes 45 days in jail, five-years supervised probation, 1,500 hours useful public service, and $200,000 total restitution.
Court officials say Marcus and Miller would have to work eight hours every week for nearly four years to complete their community service.
