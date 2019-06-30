



The Bent Fork Grill

– Looking to uncover all that Heather Ridge has to offer? Get to know this Aurora neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a New American bistro to a coffee house. Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Heather Ridge, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

Topping the list is New American spot The Bent Fork Grill. Located at 12191 E. Iliff Ave., it’s the highest rated business in the neighborhood, boasting four stars out of 390 reviews on Yelp.

The Denver Post named this spot one of 20 places to grab a tasty burger in Colorado. On the menu, look for eats like New Mexico-style rib-eye sandwiches or crispy chili-marinated tofu tacos.

Casa Gutierrez

Beer bar and Mexican spot Casa Gutierrez, which offers seafood and more, is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 12131 E. Iliff Ave., Suite D, four stars out of 134 reviews.

On the menu, look for meat-stuffed quesadillas, shrimp tacos and signature plates of fajitas.

Beantree Coffee

Beantree Coffee, a spot to score coffee, tea and more, is another neighborhood go-to, with four stars out of 130 Yelp reviews. Head over to 12101 E. Iliff Ave., Suite A, to see for yourself.

In 2017, The Know named this spot the “perfect afternoon pick-me-up.” On the menu, look for milk teas, slushies and specialty brews like sweet potato lattes.

Article provided by Hoodline.