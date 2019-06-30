  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMInstinct
    9:00 PMThe Good Fight
    10:00 PMCBS4 News at 10
    10:35 PMAutoNation All Access
    11:00 PMJoel Osteen
    View All Programs


(HOODLINE) – Looking to uncover all that Heather Ridge has to offer? Get to know this Aurora neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a New American bistro to a coffee house. Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Heather Ridge, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

The Bent Fork Grill

Topping the list is New American spot The Bent Fork Grill. Located at 12191 E. Iliff Ave., it’s the highest rated business in the neighborhood, boasting four stars out of 390 reviews on Yelp.

The Denver Post named this spot one of 20 places to grab a tasty burger in Colorado. On the menu, look for eats like New Mexico-style rib-eye sandwiches or crispy chili-marinated tofu tacos.

Casa Gutierrez

Beer bar and Mexican spot Casa Gutierrez, which offers seafood and more, is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 12131 E. Iliff Ave., Suite D, four stars out of 134 reviews.

On the menu, look for meat-stuffed quesadillas, shrimp tacos and signature plates of fajitas.

Beantree Coffee

Beantree Coffee, a spot to score coffee, tea and more, is another neighborhood go-to, with four stars out of 130 Yelp reviews. Head over to 12101 E. Iliff Ave., Suite A, to see for yourself.

In 2017, The Know named this spot the “perfect afternoon pick-me-up.” On the menu, look for milk teas, slushies and specialty brews like sweet potato lattes.

Article provided by Hoodline.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s