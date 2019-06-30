  • CBS4On Air

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A stormy afternoon at Devils Head ended with a handful of adults who may have been struck by lightning. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says three adults were “affected” by lightning shortly after 3 p.m.

(credit: Castle Rock Chamber of Commerce)

They were part of a group of eight people hiking the Chicken Head Ranch rock climbing area on Sunday. Officials say they’re not sure if the three victims were actually struck by the bolt.

CBS4 Radar shows 147 lightning strikes in that area between 3:00 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

They say everyone is conscious and breathing. Rescue crews are working on bringing them down the mountain.

