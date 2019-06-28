ELIZABETH, Colo. (CBS4) – Troopers with the Colorado State Patrol will give back to the families of their fallen comrades and invite the community to join them in Elizabeth this weekend for family fun with a western flair. Team Ropers and off-duty first responders will compete for prizes and bragging rights as they show off their skills at the Casey Jones Park Rodeo Arena on Saturday.
Recognizing the law enforcement radio “10-Code” for “Emergency,” Colorado State Patrol Sergeant Mike Honn and Captain Darce Weil started the 10-33 State Trooper Memorial Roping organization three years ago by combining their service to the state, love of team roping and dedication to help the families of comrades killed in the line of duty.
Sadly, the family of Colorado Trooper William Moden will be fresh in the thoughts those attending as they join other loved ones left behind now benefited by the event. Trooper Moden was struck and killed by a truck on I-70 near Peoria on June 14 while investigating a crash. 100 percent of 10-33 State Trooper Memorial Roping proceeds go towards the families of fallen troopers.
Get more information on the 10-33 State Trooper Memorial Roping Facebook page.