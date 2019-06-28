BRIGHTON, Colo. (CBS4)– Video of an unusual visitor at the door of a family in Brighton might just give you the chills. The Hancock family’s Ring doorbell camera captured the moment a snake slithered its way across the lens.

“You see it just seems endless as its slithering right by the camera and just yikes,” said Forrest Hancock.

Hancock says his wife saw the snake out front and yelled for him to come look. They found it wrapping itself around the doorbell and stretching across the wall.

“We cracked the door open and sure enough I’m eye to eye with what now we think is a bull snake,” he said.

Forrest said the snake was about four feet long and eventually fell from the wall. It slithered away, but got stuck under the front of the house. Wanting to catch the snake and release it in a field near the home, Forrest tried to catch it.

“I had like a trash grabber so I thought that was a good, safe distance,” he laughed. “We were trying to pick him up but it wasn’t very effective and he got away. He won.”

They don’t know where the snake went, but believe that it may be cooling off under a boulder in their front yard.

“Even though I love snakes, it was pretty freaky,” explained 8-year-old Colter Hancock.

While the unexpected guest was a shock to the Hancock family, they said they are more surprised by how much attention the snake is getting.

“My wife told me it was on the news in Malaysia and I thought wow we hit international,” Forrest laughed. “Here we are in Brighton Colorado going viral for the snake that tried to ring the doorbell.”