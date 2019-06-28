SPORTS UPDATEAvalanche trade for Capitals forward Andre Burakovsky
  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMHot Bench
    3:30 PMHot Bench
    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Boulder News, Boulder Shambhala, Michael Smith, Sexual Assault on a Child

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) —  Police have arrested a man accused of sexually assaulting two young girls he met through his membership in the Boulder Shambhala. Michael Smith, 54, is accused of assaulting one girl multiple times — beginning when she was 13 years old. A second girl told police Smith victimized her at a Buddhist retreat when she was 11 years old. Police say the girls do not know each other.

Michael Smith (credit: Boulder Police)

Smith was arrested for sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust. Boulder police believe there are additional victims.

Police say both girls came forward after learning that Boulder police had arrested a former member of the Boulder Shalmabla, Bill Karelis, for sexual assault on a child.

Anyone who believes they or someone they know was victimized by Smith or any other member or former member of the Boulder Shambala is asked to call Boulder Police Detective Ross Richart at 303-441-1833.

There is no statute of limitations on sex offenses involving children under the age of fifteen.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s