BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) — Police have arrested a man accused of sexually assaulting two young girls he met through his membership in the Boulder Shambhala. Michael Smith, 54, is accused of assaulting one girl multiple times — beginning when she was 13 years old. A second girl told police Smith victimized her at a Buddhist retreat when she was 11 years old. Police say the girls do not know each other.
Smith was arrested for sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust. Boulder police believe there are additional victims.
Police say both girls came forward after learning that Boulder police had arrested a former member of the Boulder Shalmabla, Bill Karelis, for sexual assault on a child.
Anyone who believes they or someone they know was victimized by Smith or any other member or former member of the Boulder Shambala is asked to call Boulder Police Detective Ross Richart at 303-441-1833.
There is no statute of limitations on sex offenses involving children under the age of fifteen.