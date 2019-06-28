WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBS4) – Senator Cory Gardner honored the life of CSP Trooper William Moden on the floor of the United States Senate on Friday.

On the floor, Garnder said:

“Mr. President, I rise today to honor an officer of the Colorado State Patrol whose watch tragically came to an end earlier this month when he was killed in the line of duty.

On June 14th, 2019, Trooper William Moden was responding to an accident that occurred on I-70 in Deer Trail, Colorado. He was doing what he did every day, responding to an incident and giving a helping hand to Coloradans in need. He was assisting the passengers of a vehicle involved in a crash, one of whom was an 18-month old child, when he was struck by a passing vehicle.

Like too many of our nation’s law enforcement officers, Trooper Moden gave his life while protecting and serving others.

William Moden was 37 years old and had served in the Colorado State Patrol for 12 years. His fellow troopers remember him as someone whose uniform was always perfect, and his boots always polished. There is no doubt for any of them that he was meant to serve and that he did so with the utmost honor and dignity.”

“While Trooper Moden carried out his duties with seriousness, his friends and loved ones remember him as someone with a tremendous sense of humor. At a memorial service held last week he was described as having an infectious laugh a laugh that was usually the loudest in the room. Many at the service remembered the time he put on a dog’s shock collar just to see how it felt and to make others laugh. These are the kinds of memories his loved ones will remember forever.

Just as he answered when Coloradans called, his friends and family say he was someone who could always be counted on. He was reliable, dependable, and they often described him as their “knight in shining armor” someone who was always there to provide care and comfort.”

“The Chief of the Colorado State Patrol, Colonel Matt Packard, described William Moden as “the true personification of what it means to be a Colorado State Trooper.” At the memorial service last week, Trooper Moden was awarded the title of Master Trooper, a rank given only to those who show great leadership and character. To those who knew him, William completely exemplified these characteristics and is certainly deserving of this high honor.

We know we can never pay the debt of gratitude owed to people like William Moden, who risk their lives every day to ensure their communities are safe. The best we can offer is to never forget, and continue to celebrate the lives of those who sacrifice everything.

I know my Senate colleagues will join me in mourning the loss of Trooper Moden and all those who have given their lives defending the thin blue line.

For the second time this year, I come to the floor of the United States Senate remembering the words of Lieutenant Colonel Dave Grossman who said,

“American law enforcement is the loyal and brave sheep dog, always standing watch for the wolf that lurks in the dark.”

I hope the outpouring of love and support that Trooper Moden’s family and friends have received in the past few weeks bring them a small bit of comfort.

To the family and loved ones of Trooper Moden: Our state thanks you for your service, sacrifice, and willingness to share William with the people of Colorado.”

