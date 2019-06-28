DILLON, Colo. (CBS4) – Two winter seasons of ice castles located in a park in downtown Dillon have drawn thousands of visitors to the mountain town. It’s also helped boost business in Summit County.

Now the future of the castles is in jeopardy.

The little park near town hall has seen better days. That’s why the town is investing in some major upgrades.

But some people in town are worried another year’s wear and tear from the ice castles constructed here could erase all the upgrades they are planning.

“We don’t want to be replacing turf every year. We’re trying to work out a way we can still have the ice castles,” said Dillon town manager Tom Acre.

The castles are made up of hundreds of thousands of hand-placed icicles, feature ice-carved tunnels, fountains, slides, frozen thrones, and towers that light up and twinkle to music at night.

The castles bring thousands of visitors to the small mountain town, selling out most nights.

“It’s done what we wanted it to do, which is to bring people to help our businesses in the core area of the town,” Acre added.

Local businesses want the increased tourism traffic. That’s why the town is trying to find a new winter home for the castles, while still keeping them close to the main business district.

“Many have shared with us that without the ice castles, they would not be able to keep their doors open during the winter months,” he added.

The Dillon Town Board will hear from local businesses next month before making a decision on what to do about the ice castles.