DENVER (CBS4)– Denver Human Services and Denver Botanic Gardens Chatfield Farms are teaming up to help give underprivileged neighborhoods access to nutrient dense foods. The farm is in business every Friday through October.
The weekly farm stand brings fresh, organic food grown at the Denver Botanic Gardens Chatfield Farms right to the communities who need it most.
“It’s important for all families to have access to healthy food. Kids do better in school, parents do better in the jobs and seniors are actually able to stay in their own homes and live independently longer when they are healthy having access to healthy foods,” said Denver Human Services spokesman Todd Jorgens.
“It’s cool to see someone recognize a veggie they haven’t seen in a while and be like, ‘Oh my gosh! Kohlrabi, that’s awesome!'” said Botanic Gardens Market Grower Sydney Copeland.
The farm stand accepts SNAP and EBT benefits. It’s set up every Friday through October at the DHS offices in Sun Valley and Montbello.