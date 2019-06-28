(HOODLINE) – Looking for a mouthwatering Mexican meal near you? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable Mexican restaurants around Aurora, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture when cravings strike.
Tacos Selene
Topping the list is Tacos Selene. Located at 15343 E. Sixth Ave., Suite A, in Laredo Highline, the Mexican spot is the highest-rated budget-friendly Mexican restaurant in Aurora, boasting 4.5 stars out of 318 reviews on Yelp.
Menu items include burritos, tortas and quesadillas.
Tacos La Morenita
Next up is Meadow Wood’s Tacos La Morenita, situated at 15493 E. Hampden Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 200 reviews on Yelp, the Mexican spot has proved to be a local favorite for those looking for a low-priced option.
On its menu you’ll find tacos, sopes and green chili nachos.
Taqueria Corona
Village East’s Taqueria Corona, located at 2222 S. Havana St., Unit I, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the inexpensive Mexican spot 4.5 stars out of 51 reviews.
On the menu you’ll find carne asada, gorditas and quesadillas.
Takero Mucho
Takero Mucho, a Mexican spot in Village East, is another budget-friendly go-to, with four stars out of 119 Yelp reviews. Head over to 12028 E. Mississippi Ave. to see for yourself.
Menu items include tamales, pupusas and tortas.
Sabor Mexican Grill
Over in City Center North, check out Sabor Mexican Grill, which has earned four stars out of 105 reviews on Yelp. Dig in at the Mexican, breakfast and brunch and Tex-Mex spot by heading over to 14301 E. Cedar Ave.
On the menu you’ll find huevos rancheros, fajitas and flautas.
Article provided by Hoodline.