By Ben Warwick
Filed Under:Chaffee County, Challenger Point, Crestone news, Custer County, Kit Carson Peak, Missing Hiker, Saguache County, Tyler Cline

SAGUACHE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Crews are searching Kit Carson Peak and Challenger Point near Crestone for a missing hiker. Those mountains are two 14,000-foot peaks in Saguache County.

Co-workers reported Tyler Cline missing after missing two days of work. He was last known to be hiking Challenger Point on Sunday, and had not returned since. His car was found there Wednesday.

Search and Rescue crews from Custer, Saguache, and Chaffee Counties started looking for Cline on Wednesday. They’re focusing their search on the north and south sides of Challenger Point.

Ben Warwick

