DENVER (CBS4)– The same company planning to buy the Park Hill Golf Course is working on another project. According to Business Den, Westside Investment Partners plans to redevelop the massive warehouse once used by Sports Authority.
The investment group bought the property at 50 S. Kalamath St. for more than $16 million. The purchase includes two parking lots.
The company plans to build on apartment complex on the site where the building stands along with an office building in one of the parking lots.
Westside Investment Partners also purchased the former Loretto Heights college campus along Federal Boulevard.