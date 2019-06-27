  • CBS4On Air

By Michael Spencer

DENVER (CBS4)– Colorado Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado will start for the National League in the MLB All-Star game July 9 in Cleveland. Arenado was selected via fan vote.

He beat out Chicago Cubs star Kris Bryant and Atlanta Braves third baseman Josh Donaldson.

PHOENIX, ARIZONA – JUNE 18: Nolan Arenado #28 of the Colorado Rockies hits an RBI double in the sixth of the MLB game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on June 18, 2019 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Jennifer Stewart/Getty Images)

It will be the fifth straight all-star game appearance for Arenado, and his third consecutive start.

Entering Thursday, Arenado was hitting .317, sixth best in the National League. He is also tied for fourth in the national league with 62 RBI.

Trevor Story and Charlie Blackmon were up for starting positions, but did not receive enough of the fan votes.

The All-Star Game reserves will be announced on Sunday afternoon.

Michael Spencer

Comments

