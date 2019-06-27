  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Colorado News, South Metro Fire Rescue

(CBS4) – Firefighters in Colorado often have some close encounters with wild animals in need of assistance. Recruits in the South Metro Fire Rescue academy got some hands-on experience with an adorable animal rescue this week.

The department tweeted a video of two recruits holding two baby bunnies.

“Say hi to your sister,” one says. “You guys are OK.”

“While our recruits were doing rapid intervention team (RIT) training this week, they rescued two baby bunnies from one of the training buildings on the drill ground,” the fire department tweeted.

The firefighters release the rabbits in a grassy area nearby and they hopped away.

“Be free, bunny rabbits,” one says.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s