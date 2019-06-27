Comments
(CBS4) – Firefighters in Colorado often have some close encounters with wild animals in need of assistance. Recruits in the South Metro Fire Rescue academy got some hands-on experience with an adorable animal rescue this week.
The department tweeted a video of two recruits holding two baby bunnies.
“Say hi to your sister,” one says. “You guys are OK.”
“While our recruits were doing rapid intervention team (RIT) training this week, they rescued two baby bunnies from one of the training buildings on the drill ground,” the fire department tweeted.
The firefighters release the rabbits in a grassy area nearby and they hopped away.
“Be free, bunny rabbits,” one says.