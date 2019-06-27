  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:1st Bank, Denver News, FBI

DENVER (CBS4)– The FBI is looking for a bank robber who hit a 1st Bank location on Monday. The man was captured on surveillance video.

(credit FBI)

The man walked into the 1st Bank on South Federal Boulevard on Monday. He handed the teller a note demanding money and walked out with a black bag filled with cash.

(credit FBI)

Anyone who recognizes the bank robbery suspect is asked to call the FBI Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force at 303-629-7171; or, you can remain anonymous and earn up to two thousand dollars ($2,000) by calling CRIMESTOPPERS at 720-913-STOP (7867).

