DENVER (CBS4)– The FBI is looking for a bank robber who hit a 1st Bank location on Monday. The man was captured on surveillance video.
The man walked into the 1st Bank on South Federal Boulevard on Monday. He handed the teller a note demanding money and walked out with a black bag filled with cash.
Anyone who recognizes the bank robbery suspect is asked to call the FBI Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force at 303-629-7171; or, you can remain anonymous and earn up to two thousand dollars ($2,000) by calling CRIMESTOPPERS at 720-913-STOP (7867).