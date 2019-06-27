(HOODLINE) – Looking to satisfy your appetite for Southeast Asian fare? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable Southeast Asian restaurants around Denver, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to meet your needs.
Liang’s Thai Food
Topping the list is Liang’s Thai Food. Located at 500 16th St. in Central Business District, the Thai spot is the highest-rated affordable Southeast Asian restaurant in Denver, boasting 4.5 stars out of 311 reviews on Yelp.
Menu items include pad thai and pad kra pao.
New Saigon Bakery & Deli
Next up is Athmar Park’s New Saigon Bakery & Deli, situated at 640 S. Federal Blvd. With 4.5 stars out of 248 reviews on Yelp, the deli and Vietnamese spot, serving juice, smoothies and more, has proved to be a local favorite for those looking for a budget-friendly option.
On its menu you’ll find banh mi, vermicelli noodle bowls and a roasted pork sandwich.
Vinh Xuong Bakery 2
Over in Athmar Park, check out Vinh Xuong Bakery 2, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 190 reviews on Yelp. Dig in at the bakery and Vietnamese spot, which offers desserts and more, by heading over to 2370 W. Alameda, Unit 15.
Specialties include banh mi and Vietnamese coffee.
Article provided by Hoodline.