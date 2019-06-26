Avs Mascot Tweets Apology After Flyers Gritty Visits Young FanThe Colorado Avalanche mascot took back some less-than-kind words that he had for the Philadelphia Flyers' mascot.

Chi Chi Gonzalez Returns To Mound After 3-Year Recovery, Pitches 5 InningsMaking his first big-league appearance since July 7, 2016, Rockies right-hander Chi Chi Gonzalez limited the San Francisco Giants to three runs on six hits through five innings of work Tuesday night.

Rockies Place INF Brendan Rodgers On Injured ListThe Colorado Rockies have placed infielder Brendan Rodgers on the 10-day injured list with an injured right shoulder.

Women's World Cup 2019: Things To Know About USWNT Vs. FranceColoradans Lindsey Horan and Mallory Pugh and the rest of the U.S. Women's National Team will meet France on Friday in the quarterfinals of the World Cup.

Michael Malone Falls Short In Coach Of Year Voting, Nikola Jokic 4th In MVP VoteDenver coach Michael Malone was beaten out by Milwaukee Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer in the NBA's Coach of the Year award on Monday night.

Former Players, Coaches Attend Broncos Owner Pat Bowlen's Funeral MassFamily and friends gathered in Denver on Monday to say their final farewells to beloved Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen.