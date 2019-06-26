Comments
WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4)– Hundreds of dead fish have washed up in Westminster City Lake Park since last week. The 4th of July Fishing Derby has been cancelled because the mystery behind what’s killing the fish remains unsolved.
Neighbors told CBS4 that dozens of dead fish wash up on the shores every day. Each night, crews remove the fish but in the morning there are more.
Westminster Fire tweeted the upcoming 4th of July Fishing Derby has been cancelled because of the dead fish.
The city is working with the company that manages the pond to find out what went wrong.
Some people who live in the neighborhood are concerned about the other animals that call the lake home.
“Well, I think it’s sad because there’s a lot of wildlife out here and I’m afraid the wildlife are going to ingest the fish and then there will be more dead wildlife,” said Westminster resident Theresa.