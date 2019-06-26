



– Residents in west-central Loveland say they have noticed at least one bear is making its way through town. Residents have captured pictures and video of a bear roaming through some neighborhoods, and even running through a park next to Loveland High School.

One woman, Pollyann Leech, told CBS4’s Dillon Thomas she lost many of her chickens after the bear made its way in to her neighborhood, located on the edge of the foothills.

“We’ve been here over four and a half years, and we had our trash gotten into by a bear,” Leech said. “But, we had never seen a bear. So, I wasn’t too concerned.”

Leech said her concerns were heightened, though, when she walked outside to find the bear had killed most of her flock.

“I rounded the corner and noticed birds flying everywhere,” Leech said.

The side of Leech’s coop was torn open which gave the animal access to the defenseless chickens.

“So, we knew it had to be something big,” Leech said.

Days later, at night, the bear returned to the property. Leech recorded the moments to follow, as her dogs chased the bear up a tree. Following hazing tips from Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers, Leech and her husband tried to make loud sounds to scare the bear away. She banged on pots and pans, and even yelled at the bear.

In hope of preventing it from coming back, Leech installed an electric fence around her chicken coop, and purchased new chickens. She said the fence cost more than $500, a hefty price to pay for chickens that were purchased to save money on food.

“We call it the golden egg,” Leech said.

Leech said she hoped the bear would be found, and relocated to somewhere it could live without civilization nearby.

“We realize we are right at the mountains here. I don’t want it to be killed. But, we do have two 3-year-old sons,” Leech said.

