ROCKY FORD, Colo. (CBS4) — The Rocky Ford Fire Department is raffling off six guns to help raise money for their 4th of July fireworks show. Tickets are $100 each and only 120 tickets will be sold.
The fire department said the following guns will be raffled off:
- Hatfield Over/Under 410 Shotgun Blue Barrel
- Pointer Over/Under 12 gauge Shotgun Bronze Barrel
- Ruger 10-22 Camo Limited Edition Bronze Barrel
- Ruger 270 Bolt Action Rifle Blue Barrel
- Ruger 22-250 Bolt Action Rifle Blue Barrel
- S&W Shield 9mm Handgun
The Grand Prize Winner gets to pick four of the guns. The 2nd Prize Winner will be allowed to choose one of the remaining two guns and the 3rd Prize Winner will receive the other gun.
The combined value of the guns is $2,500, according to the fire department.
The drawing will be on July 4 at 10 a.m. at City Hall. You don’t need to be present to win. Contact 719-254-3344 for more information or to buy a ticket.
The winners will be announced just before the fireworks show, which is scheduled for July 4 at approximately 9:15 p.m. at Babcock Park. Winners must meet all background check requirements.
Donations to the Rocky Ford Fireworks Fund can also be made at The State Bank in Rocky Ford.
