  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    5:30 PMCBS Evening News
    6:00 PMCBS4 News at 6
    6:30 PMCBS4 News at 6:30
    7:00 PMBig Brother
    8:00 PMThe Amazing Race
    View All Programs
Filed Under:George Hanson, Pearl Harbor, USS Oklahoma

(CBS4) – A hero’s salute is planned for Wednesday night for a U.S. sailor killed in the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941. The remains of George Hanson were recently identified.

Hanson, a Machinist Mate First Class, died on the USS Oklahoma. The battleship capsized after being hit with aerial torpedoes.

Wednesday night, a motorcade carrying his remains will depart from Denver International Airport and travel to Laramie, Wyoming where he was from.

The motorcade will travel on Tower Road to 104th Avenue and then onto Interstate 25 starting at 8 p.m. It will then travel on Interstate 80 to Laramie.

Organizers say drivers are welcomed to pay their respects, but to not impede the motorcade.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s