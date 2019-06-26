Comments
(CBS4) – A hero’s salute is planned for Wednesday night for a U.S. sailor killed in the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941. The remains of George Hanson were recently identified.
Hanson, a Machinist Mate First Class, died on the USS Oklahoma. The battleship capsized after being hit with aerial torpedoes.
Wednesday night, a motorcade carrying his remains will depart from Denver International Airport and travel to Laramie, Wyoming where he was from.
The motorcade will travel on Tower Road to 104th Avenue and then onto Interstate 25 starting at 8 p.m. It will then travel on Interstate 80 to Laramie.
Organizers say drivers are welcomed to pay their respects, but to not impede the motorcade.